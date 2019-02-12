Jason R. Mueller, 46, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 12 with possession and with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of illegally obtained prescription. Mueller was arrested after a police dog alerted authorities of drugs, according to the complaint.
