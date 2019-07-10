The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra will continue its 45th season of free Jazz in the Park concerts with a performance Sunday, July 14.
The guest artist concert features Twin Cities singer and entertainer Debbie O’Keefe. For this show, the audience will be “Going to Kansas City” with several selection from the Kansas City Bands of Count Basie and Benny Carter. Basie’s “Rompin’ At the Reno” and “Moten Swing” will feature the band along with Benny Carter’s “The Blues in My Heart” and” Easy Money.”
O’Keefe will perform popular selections from the Great American Song Book including “The More I See You” and “What A Difference A Day Makes.” Diane Schuur’s “Travelin’ Light” is a special feature of this show. Blues rocker Madeline Ball contributed the funky number “Let the Good Times Roll,” during which Debbie plans to trade solos with several of the band members. Latin extravaganza “I Go to Rio” will have everyone dancing on the grass!
A selection from drummer Rich MacDonald’s 2019 recording project “Umm” brings a hip hop flavor to the concert and features band tenor saxophone soloist Jeff Erickson. Luther College trumpet virtuoso Jon Ailabouni will hold forth on Oliver Nelson’s “Emancipation Blues.” Basie plays Ellington to end the program with “In A Mellow Tone.”
The final Jazz in the Park event of the summer will be Sunday, July 21, featuring guest artist saxophonist Tom Luer, plus the Coulee Region All Stars High School Big Band.
The rain site for all concerts is the Cavalier Theater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.