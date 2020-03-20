Jean Hays: Send message against gerrymanders

Some things aren’t fair.

Every 10 years at census time, each of the states in the United States draws a map to divide the state into voting districts. We then vote in our district to elect our state legislators and our pepresentatives in the U.S. House.

FAIR districting maps would draw the district lines so both the Republicans and the Democrats have a fair and balanced voting field, this time based on the 2020 census.

The political party in power at the time can − and does − draw strange lines to make districts a winner for their party. This is not fair and is called “gerrymandering." It began in Massachusetts in 1812 with a district drawn so strangely by Gov. Elbridge Gerry to insure votes for his party that it looked like a salamander. People put the words together, and we have “gerrymandering."

We have gerrymandering yet today, and the weird mapping still looks like a wiggly salamander.

It isn’t a fair way to determine how we elect our representatives.

In this 2020 election, we voters can begin to change this. A non-binding referendum is on your ballot to end letting either party manipulate districting in order to stay in power.

