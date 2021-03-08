Jeff Rand grew up on a dairy farm near Melrose, Wisconsin. Being totally unsuited for farm life, he earned a B.S. in Secondary Education, with a social studies major and history minor, at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He then earned a M.S. degree from UW-L in Educational Media.

After a brief stint as a teacher and school librarian, for which he was also unsuited, Rand began working at the La Crosse Public Library as a reference and adult services librarian in 1984, and this has suited him ever since.

Rand has been a judge for National History Day competitions for the past 14 years, and has judged at the local, state and national levels.

