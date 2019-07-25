Jennifer L. Carrillo, 37, La Crosse, was charged July 25 with possession with intent to deliver counterfeit methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Carrillo after conducting a search warrant and discovering three grams of suspected meth and about 450 grams of fake meth, according to the criminal complaint.

