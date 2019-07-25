Jennifer L. Carrillo, 37, La Crosse, was charged July 25 with possession with intent to deliver counterfeit methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Carrillo after conducting a search warrant and discovering three grams of suspected meth and about 450 grams of fake meth, according to the criminal complaint.
Breaking
Jennifer L. Carrillo
Print Ads
Furniture
Restaurant
- Updated
Furniture
Restaurant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.