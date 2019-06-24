Police arrested two people with the help of a criminal informant, authorities said. Police discovered: One milligram of Clonazepam, 0.3 grams of THC, 3.1 grams of what appeared to be heroin and about $130, according to the report.
Jennifer R. Ostrander, 37, La Crosse, was charged June 24 with attempt battery to public officers, maintaining a drug trafficking place, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, as a party to a crime, and possession of THC, as a party to a crime, according to the criminal complaint.
Jeffrey E. Robinson, 60, La Crosse, was charged June 24 with manufacturing and delivering heroin, delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC, as a party to a crime, and possession of drug paraphernalia, as a party to a crime, according to the criminal complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.