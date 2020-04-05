Jenny DeRocher is an associate librarian at the La Crosse Public Library Archives. Though not originally from La Crosse, she fell in love with La Crosse history while earning her bachelor's degree in public history from UW-La Crosse, where she researched local topics as often as she could for her classes.

After college, DeRocher left La Crosse to move to Boston, where she received her master's degree in library and information science and pursued her goal to forever work in public libraries. Thankful to return to her passion for La Crosse and Wisconsin history, Jenny feels lucky every day to work at the La Crosse Public Library's archives department, where she gets to demonstrate this love through each of her projects.

DeRocher especially enjoys guiding local history tours, creating exhibits to display archival materials, and finding ways to get more people interested in local history and cultural heritage.

