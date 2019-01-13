Jerald Jackson

Jerald E. Jackson Jr., 71, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at Mayo Health Care Systems in La Crosse, surrounded by his daughters.
He is a Vietnam veteran, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from July 1965 to August 1971. He is survived by his mother, Leah Frey; father, Donald Frey; and children, Leah Warmate, Tennille Spears, Heidi Oliver, Tabitha Jackson, Heather Olson, Jeremy Dahlby and McKenzie McMillan.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Feb. 9, at the La Crosse American Legion, 711 Sixth St. S., La Crosse. Online condolences can be left at www.couleecremation.com.
