Jerry Davis: Warden Chief Todd Schaller’s last hunt

There seems to be an incongruity between Wisconsin’s Law Enforcement Bureau and the nine-day, gun deer season.

Or is there?

Many WDNR wardens are attracted to law enforcement because they love to recreate in the out-of-doors. They love to fish, game bird hunt, gather from the forests, and much more. But they love just as much to protect Wisconsin’s natural resources.

So they chose a career that involved, in part, protecting Wisconsin’s natural resources and then find themselves having fewer moments to hunt deer during November.

“Before coming a warden, I was an avid deer hunter, archery and gun, but that didn’t continue, at least not directly after I left the Bangor area for stations in Racine, Trempealeau, Fond du Lac, Oshkosh and finally in Madison, and then accepted the position of Chief Warden,” 31-year law enforcement officer Todd Schaller said. “This will be my last deer season as a warden.”

Chief Schaller quickly moved past the hunting part of deer season, but lived within it because he was with people who were recreating as he once did. “I was constantly talking to people who had the same interest. I lived deer hunting vicariously through them.”