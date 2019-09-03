Jess Witkins is a writer, blogger and storyteller. She also works in the circulation department at the La Crosse Public Library, assists with programming and is a regular reader at Storytime for Adults.
Witkins is co-president of the nonprofit writing community, Mississippi Valley Writers Guild, and is founder of the Great River Writes program series. Her work has appeared in local and national magazines, as well as with organizations including the La Crosse Area Family YMCA and Organic Valley.
For two years, Witkins directed, produced and performed in the La Crosse edition of the national storytelling series "Listen To Your Mother." Most recently, her work has appeared in the international literary journal Ariel Chart. She has a forthcoming essay to be released in an anthology with Gelles Cole Literary Enterprises.
