Jesse R. Turnmire, 29, Bangor, Wisconsin, was charged Wednesday for possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping and obstructing an officer, all repeated offences. Turnmire was arrested after a vehicle police pursuit. Authorities discovered two handguns, one of them reported stolen, methamphetamine, 8.9 grams of marijuana and 50 rounds of ammunition. One of the guns wasn’t loaded, but had a 16 round magazine, 13 live rounds in it, according to the complaint.
