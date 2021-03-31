Jill Hensheid: What’s for dinner?

How often do you hear “What’s for dinner?” and you struggle to find an answer? Have you found yourself preparing the same meals over and over without even realizing it, or simply running out of ideas by midweek? There are also the challenges of cooking meals the entire family will enjoy (or at least tolerate) and fitting meal time into busy schedules while providing some health benefits.
With a bit of practice and planning, deciding what to cook for a family meal can become more manageable. To help organize the process, try separating tasks into three phases: planning, preparation and practice.
Step One: Planning
Planning is the foundation of action and essentially means that you intend to take steps to complete the task. If you do not have a plan, you typically don’t take action. Putting your plan on paper might help you stay accountable to your original thought. Keep the planning “steps” simple and easy to accomplish, and let these initial moments fuel long-term habits and change. If you are not a “planner” by nature, this phase may take more thought – and time – than you would expect.
As you begin meal planning, be realistic about your time limits and start with only one to two meals so it’s not overwhelming. After having some mealtime successes, you can add more calendar dates and meal favorites. Here are some ideas to get you started:
- Use a calendar to plot out when you are home for meals.
- Choose one to two days of the week you would be most likely to prepare a meal.
- Pick a favorite meal to prepare (or choose a new recipe) on those days.
- Collect the recipe or instructions needed to prepare your meal ideas.
- Keep a meal calendar and recipes in a visible area, or flag or save them online.
Step Two: Preparation
The preparation phase is used to collect supplies needed and to prepare your meals. You also want to consider the rest of your weekly schedule. When does time allow for grocery shopping? What is the preparation time of the meal itself? Will it take 30 minutes to prepare and 45 minutes to cook? Here are some tips:
- Make a shopping list based on the meals you plan to prepare.
- Check your supplies at home and add any needed ingredients to your shopping list.
- Schedule a shopping date, put it on your calendar and make it a priority.
- Allow time for food storage, thawing and any other details prior to actual meal prep.
- Set a start time for the meal; plan ahead for required baking or cooking.
- Make time to enjoy the meal. Give yourself about 30 minutes to eat.
- Evaluate the meal and save in recipe favorites if you would eat it again.
Step Three: Practice
Repetition and consistency reinforce new methods and habits – the practice is what counts. Building a solid foundation of meal time and supporting your efforts to make meal time work in your busy life can take a bit of trial and error but the outcome is worth the effort. The practice of preparing an enjoyable meal or developing a menu of favorites can also improve your health. Points to consider about practice:
- Practice is not about being perfect; you are trying to establish a new habit.
- Try, try and try again. Give planning and preparation adequate trial periods.
- Build a meal calendar and volume of meal ideas for reference.
The following recipes are flavorful and easy to prepare if you need ideas to get started with your meal calendar.
Citrus Shrimp
Makes 6 servings
- 2 oranges, zested and juiced
- 3 limes, zested and juiced
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- ½ tsp. salt, or to taste
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1½ lbs. large shrimp, peeled and deveined
In a blender or food processor, combine the orange juice and zest, lime juice and zest, olive oil, garlic and salt. Cover and puree until smooth. Place shrimp in a bowl and pour the citrus marinade over them. Let shrimp marinate for 20 minutes at room temperature. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook shrimp about 3 minutes per side, in batches if necessary, until opaque. Add a little marinade in with the shrimp while they cook for extra flavor, if desired.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 198 calories, 7 g fat, 23 g protein, 11 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 370 mg sodium
The Laughing Cow Sandwich
Makes 1 serving
- 2 slices whole wheat bread
- 3 oz. honey ham, thinly sliced*
- 2 Tbsp. grated fresh carrots
- ½ Laughing Cow Spreadable Light Swiss cheese wedge
Spread a thin layer of the cheese onto one side of each slice of bread. Top one slice of the bread with ham and carrots. Place the other slice of bread on top and enjoy!
Nutrition analysis per serving: 248 calories, 5 g fat, 23 g protein, 28 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 1120 mg sodium*
*To lower sodium content, replace honey ham with a low-sodium ham.
Jill Hensheid is a registered dietitian at Gundersen Health System. If you would like more information about nutrition and healthy eating, please call Gundersen Nutrition Therapy at (608) 775-3447 or go to gundersenhealth.org/nutrition.