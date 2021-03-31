Jill Hensheid: What’s for dinner?

How often do you hear “What’s for dinner?” and you struggle to find an answer? Have you found yourself preparing the same meals over and over without even realizing it, or simply running out of ideas by midweek? There are also the challenges of cooking meals the entire family will enjoy (or at least tolerate) and fitting meal time into busy schedules while providing some health benefits.

With a bit of practice and planning, deciding what to cook for a family meal can become more manageable. To help organize the process, try separating tasks into three phases: planning, preparation and practice.

Step One: Planning

Planning is the foundation of action and essentially means that you intend to take steps to complete the task. If you do not have a plan, you typically don’t take action. Putting your plan on paper might help you stay accountable to your original thought. Keep the planning “steps” simple and easy to accomplish, and let these initial moments fuel long-term habits and change. If you are not a “planner” by nature, this phase may take more thought – and time – than you would expect.