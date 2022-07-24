Jim Bagniewski: Consider these options before voting on school referendum

Where is the discussion about the La Crosse School District’s referendum on building plans?

The district’s referendum is to build one high school on the site of the Trane office building. I am not against a one-high school option, but the chosen site is just too far south for people who live on French Island or the north.

Additional configurations of our present schools such as what I propose below could and should be openly discussed.

An option I will call Option B could be to change Logan and Central from 9-12 grade level schools to 7-12 grade level schools. Other districts do this. I know there are some who might be concerned about student age differences but there could be distinct boundaries between the two present high schools. The elementary schools could then become PK -6 grade level schools. This would result in the same objective as the current plan; the three middle schools would be closed.

I also propose Option C: If one high school is indeed the best option, one of the two high schools could become a 10-12 grade level configuration and the other high school a 7-9th grade level school. The elementary schools — see Option B above.

I think both options should be discussed before we vote. A new high school on the south side may be the best option but where is the discussion on alternatives in the community.

Jim Bagniewski

La Crosse