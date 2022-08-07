Jim Konichek: Why not Logan as the one high school?

This concerns the issue of the one high school. I was thinking on the subject and it dawned on me that Logan has plenty of room for expansion. It can expand out to Ranger Drive, and to Gillette Street. It will easily accommodate the populations of both high schools, with additions to the building which would cost just fraction of what a new high school would cost.

Why Logan? It is the most recent high school to be built in the late ’70s with all the high-efficiency and cost-effective design for energy consumption. The new additions would be built in a similar manner. The busing issue will still be there no matter what model of the future high school is chosen. Logan has a new football field, a swimming pool, multipurpose room and athletic facilities which can be used by the new model of the high school the district is looking for.

What is the logic of spending almost $200 million on a facility which is going to have to undergo a major renovation, when we already have a building which meets the requirements. The Trane building was built to house executives, not students, so substantial renovations would have to be made. I feel bad for the excellent faculty at both schools having to be cut from their "life job" to fit this one high school shift for our district.

Jim Konichek

La Crosse