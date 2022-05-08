Jim Naugler: Say there, what did you really mean? :

Thinking one thing but saying another is called “preference falsification.” For instance, someone privately criticizing an autocratic regime under penalty of imprisonment, torture or death needs preference falsification.

Boris, a newly yachtless oligarch, is critically ill from military-grade poison in his toothpaste.

Ivan, another newly yachtless oligarch, whispers to Boris, “This is a free country. You’re free to think anything. You’re even free to think the Supreme Leader is a Supreme Dimwit. You just can’t say it. It’s that or give up toothpaste.”

Preference falsifications— “white lies”—can sometimes grease relationships...

Guy thinks: Her hair is teased so much it’s ticked off. Falsification: “Your new haircut looks amazing.”

Woman thinks: Fantasy football is a nightmare. Falsification: “I’d love to hear about your fantasy football team.”

A couple on their first date: The woman asks, “What’s your favorite novel?”

Guy thinks: I read sports and the comics not novels. Falsification: “Any book by Proust.”

“Marcel Proust wrote seven famous volumes; you must have a favorite.”

“It’s Harvey Proust not Marcel Proust.”

Preference without falsification: On our second date, I cooked dinner. Instead of saying, “Your cooking is delicious,” the Better Half says, “I appreciate the effort. From now on, I’ll cook.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0