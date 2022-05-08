 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jim Naugler: Say there, what did you really mean?

Jim Naugler

jim Naugler 

Thinking one thing but saying another is called “preference falsification.” For instance, someone privately criticizing an autocratic regime under penalty of imprisonment, torture or death needs preference falsification.

Boris, a newly yachtless oligarch, is critically ill from military-grade poison in his toothpaste.

Ivan, another newly yachtless oligarch, whispers to Boris, “This is a free country. You’re free to think anything. You’re even free to think the Supreme Leader is a Supreme Dimwit. You just can’t say it. It’s that or give up toothpaste.”

Preference falsifications— “white lies”—can sometimes grease relationships...

Guy thinks: Her hair is teased so much it’s ticked off. Falsification: “Your new haircut looks amazing.”

Woman thinks: Fantasy football is a nightmare. Falsification: “I’d love to hear about your fantasy football team.”

A couple on their first date: The woman asks, “What’s your favorite novel?”

People are also reading…

Guy thinks: I read sports and the comics not novels. Falsification: “Any book by Proust.”

“Marcel Proust wrote seven famous volumes; you must have a favorite.”

“It’s Harvey Proust not Marcel Proust.”

Preference without falsification: On our second date, I cooked dinner. Instead of saying, “Your cooking is delicious,” the Better Half says, “I appreciate the effort. From now on, I’ll cook.”

