Jim Polzin: How Wisconsin Badgers assistant Joe Rudolph was able to handle a demotion with dignity

“I’ve been in programs where it is so micromanaged that everything stops,” UW inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad said. “You’re waiting for the head coach and it’s just like this massive train that won’t get going because everything is being micromanaged. I think he trusts his assistant coaches enough that he can go off and do his thing. It’s huge.”

As for Rudolph, his colleagues say they haven’t seen any change in his demeanor after the demotion. Turner, who had Rudolph as a position coach when he played tight end at UW, said Rudolph “is grateful every day for what he gets to do.”

Rudolph looks back at his time as a player at UW and can’t help but remember the impact that coaches such as Barry Alvarez, Bill Callahan and Brad Childress had on him. All they wanted was for Rudolph, a member of Alvarez’s first recruiting class in 1990, and others to reach their potential and have a great experience with the Badgers.

“I want these guys to feel that and that’s why I got into (coaching),” Rudolph said. “I didn’t get into it to wear a million hats … that isn’t it. I wanted these guys to have an experience where they are truly proud of what they were a part of here, of what they accomplished here. If you can help them do that, then I think you’re in it for the right reasons.”

