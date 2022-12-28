Jim Polzin: 'I’m eating what they’re cooking': Why change isn't scary for Wisconsin football

PHOENIX — Jim Leonhard was spending some quality time with his family, away from a mass of bodies watching the Guaranteed Rate Bowl trophy presentation, when he was asked to come up on stage by Luke Fickell.

It was a moment that had the potential to be awkward: The relatively new coach for the University of Wisconsin football team — Fickell was hired exactly a month earlier — requesting the presence of the man who’d been passed over for that same position. Standing near Fickell as he extended the invitation to Leonhard was UW athletic director Chris McIntosh, the man who’d made the decision to hire an outsider instead of the program legend hoping to land his dream job.

And now that outsider was calling Leonhard’s name over the loudspeaker as the Badgers celebrated their 24-17 victory over Oklahoma State. It was a classy gesture on the part of Fickell, who later would say that he would have preferred if Leonhard had been on stage the entire time. Fickell’s official record at UW now stands at 1-0, but this win was a group effort and he felt Leonhard, who had served as interim coach for the final seven games of the regular season, should be sharing the spotlight.

“This isn’t me,” Fickell said. “I thought it was important for him to be recognized.”

Leonhard hardly could turn down the invitation even if he would have rather remained out in the crowd, so he made his way to the stage and answered one question. Standing next to me at the time was Don Leonhard, who wiped his eyes as his son spoke.

Look around that group of players, assistant coaches, support staff and their families looking on at Chase Field and it was hard not to feel as though UW was at some strange intersection in its rich history. An end and also a beginning, a bittersweet symphony of sorts.

It’s a future that won’t include Leonhard, who hadn’t spoken to reporters since the regular-season finale Nov. 26. He agreed to chat with a few of us late Tuesday night — somewhat reluctantly, it appeared — and pulled himself away from his wife, Katie, and their young sons, Reese, Graham and Pierce, for an interview that lasted a shade more than 2 minutes.

He said he wasn’t emotional at that point and just wanted to do everything he could to help the players finish the season with a win. When asked if it was a difficult decision to turn down an offer to join Fickell’s staff, Leonhard said he “felt there were other things that happened that forced me to make the decision and move on.” He said he’s had discussions about other job openings but isn’t in a rush to make a decision.

What did Leonhard think of Fickell asking him to join in the trophy presentation?

“It ain’t about me right now,” Leonhard said. “It’s his program moving forward, and I appreciate the respect I got from him and the players and the coaches. But they can have (the spotlight). I’m excited for the future of the program.”

He’s not alone. There’s a buzz around this program that has been missing for a while, and now begins an offseason in which Fickell will try to keep that momentum going. He’ll fill his staff and continue to build a roster through recruiting, including the transfer portal, and spring practice will be here before we know it.

We hopefully will get to hear more about his vision for the program, an outlook he already has shared with some players.

“This plan they have for the team, it’s one of those things that I’m eating what they’re cooking,” UW offensive lineman Michael Furtney said. “They truly do believe in this vision they have for this team.”

Furtney entered his name in the portal before changing his mind earlier this month. He said a conversation with two of Fickell’s incoming assistants, offensive coordinator Phil Longo and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr., convinced him that UW was the right place for him.

Quarterback Chase Wolf, who was solid against Oklahoma State while guiding the Badgers to a win in his first career start, has decided to stick around for a sixth season as well. Some of that decision was based around a desire to get a master’s degree in real estate, but Wolf also wanted to be part of what Fickell is building.

Wolf was trying to soak it all in as the clock neared midnight here in the desert. There were plenty of hugs and tears as the Badgers lingered on the field well after the game had ended, yet returning players spoke with excitement about what’s in store for this program.

“To say goodbye to them one last time, it definitely feels like an end of an era,” Wolf said. “But I’m looking forward to the next part, the next era. I think good things are going to happen.”

One of the smart things Fickell has done early in his tenure is show a willingness to listen to players. He could flex his muscles and demand change, but he instead has told them he wants to embrace some of what’s already here while enhancing it.

Furtney referred to it as an “evolution” — a great way to describe what’s going on in the early stages of this transition — and cornerback Alexander Smith also was hesitant to refer to it as a new era.

“Some things may look different,” Smith said, “but it’s still us.”

One example: The Air Raid offense is coming to UW, but Fickell insists the program’s bread and butter will remain its running game.

“What has made Wisconsin great isn’t going to change,” Fickell said. “And we would be fools to think that we aren’t going to be what this place historically has been. Now how you do things and how it looks may be a little bit different. But we’re never going to let this thing lose its edge.”

A 7-6 record matches UW’s worst mark during its 21-year bowl streak, but I don’t think the Badgers are that far from getting back to consistently being one of the top teams in the Big Ten. They ran the ball well, were sound on defense and produced an excellent performance on special teams against the Cowboys, a winning formula against most opponents. Taking the next step will require Longo and Co. to inject some juice into the passing game.

The 2022 season will go down as one of the most bizarre in program history, memorable for the wrong reasons. Paul Chryst lost his job, Leonhard didn’t get a shot to take this program forward and a stranger was leading the way by the end.

Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson described it as, well, a bleep-show.

“Excuse my language, but that’s what it’s been, man,” Peterson said. “To come out here and finish like we did, I’m proud of this group and I’m excited for the future.”

One filled with new faces and a new style. On, Wisconsin, into this brave, new world.