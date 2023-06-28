It’s a sign of the times that University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard didn’t bat an eye last week when fielding a question about whether his roster was set for the upcoming season.

“As far as I know,” Gard said. “I think we’re at about 11:55 of the portal hour.”

Calendar check: It’s late June, the Badgers’ eight-week summer session is underway, and yet it’s completely reasonable to wonder if the roster Gard and has staff have put together will change before the 2023-24 campaign officially begins in November.

Gard understands that’s the new normal in college athletics.

“I don’t think there’s ever a time when you relax,” he said. “I think you’re always on high alert. But just watching who’s (left) in the portal — and it all could change in 24 hours — but as of today I like what we have and I’m comfortable with what we have.”

What Gard has is a roster that returns 92% of its scoring and 90% of its minutes from last season. All five starters are back and they’re joined by five newcomers, including a promising transfer (wing AJ Storr) who addresses a glaring weakness on the team.

What Gard doesn’t have is a second transfer. Noah Reynolds, a guard from Wyoming, committed to the Badgers before changing his mind. Reynolds will play at UW-Green Bay, where his brother is an assistant coach.

UW kicked a lot of tires in an attempt to add some experience in the frontcourt behind forward Tyler Wahl and center Steven Crowl. The Badgers came up empty in that pursuit, which isn’t all that surprising when you consider the circumstances.

Finding the next Chris Vogt, who was perfectly content in a backup role behind Crowl two seasons ago, isn’t as easy as it may appear. Johnny Davis and Brad Davison were the stars on a team that made a shocking run to a share of the Big Ten title in 2021-22, but UW wouldn’t have earned that hardware without Vogt playing nearly 13 minutes per game and taking some of the load off Crowl.

Just as they did 12 months ago, the Badgers tried to find a hybrid player who could fill in for either Wahl or Crowl. No such luck for the second spring in a row.

Any transfer with the ability to do an internet search would find that Wahl, back for his fifth season, has 84 career starts under his belt. They’d see Crowl has 68 consecutive starts over the past two seasons.

“Every kid wants 30 minutes, and now you throw in the NIL component of it, they ask about that because in the transfer world, that comes hand in hand with, ‘How many minutes can I get?’ ” Gard said. “We have to be honest with guys.”

A lack of experienced depth in the frontcourt hurt the Badgers last season, when they finished in a tie for 11th place in the Big Ten standings and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. There was no great backup plan when Wahl sustained an ankle injury early in Big Ten play, while Crowl’s workload — he finished second on the team with 1,069 minutes — was way too high.

So will UW run into the same problem again this season? Maybe, but Gard has more options at his disposal thanks to the addition of freshmen bigs Gus Yalden and Nolan Winter.

One thought Gard couldn’t get out of his head — and a big reason he wasn’t going to settle for anything less than a great fit through the portal — was that any transfer was going to steal frontcourt minutes from Yalden and/or Winter and likely delay their development by a year.

“One of those guys, or both of them, wouldn’t play,” Gard said. “And then, next March, do I get a knock on my door?”

The implication: That an unhappy young player would hit the portal.

“I don’t want to see young guys that we put two to three years and a lot of time and investment recruiting,” Gard said, “only to lose them out the door.”

Again, it’s too early in the process to know just how much Yalden and Winter can contribute. Ditto for the other freshmen, guards John Blackwell and Jack Janicki, a walk-on.

What Gard has noticed is that it’s a competitive group and fits in with what the Badgers have returning.

“I think we have a lot of depth and we’re bigger,” Gard said. “I think we’re more athletic. So how do you use that?”

That will be one of things Gard will try to figure out this summer. He said he plans to do a lot of experimenting with a bigger-than-usual roster that, as of now, includes 19 players.

It’s June, so take this with a grain of salt, but Gard envisions a deeper lineup. He believes the Badgers will play faster and generate some easier scoring opportunities at times. He says he’s exploring other ways to fix an offense that was woeful last season.

There were multiple factors that led to those offensive struggles: UW didn’t attempt enough free throws and wasn’t all that accurate when it did get to the line. Wahl’s productivity around the rim took a nosedive; the injury didn’t help matters, but even before that he seemed to be impacted by the extra attention he was getting after Davis moved on to the NBA and Davison graduated.

Point guard Chucky Hepburn’s 2-point shooting percentage dropped sharply as well, while Crowl struggled from the 3-point arc. Add it up and you have an offense ranked 140th nationally in adjusted efficiency, UW’s lowest finish in 25 years.

Storr won’t save the offense, but he should help. His bounce and athleticism are things the Badgers desperately missed last season.

“He does some things you can’t coach,” Gard said of Storr, who averaged 8.8 points as a freshman at St. John’s last season. “He has some talent that I don’t have a drill for.”

Gard also is counting on improvement from his returning players. It was a tired group by the end of a long campaign that began with an offseason trip to France and ended with a run to the National Invitation Tournament semifinals, where UW’s offense went cold in the second half of a loss to North Texas.

The Badgers were running on fumes by the end of the season, so Gard made some changes in his offseason program. He eliminated on-court developmental sessions in the spring and instead had his players work on recovery and strength-building drills in the weight room.

UW has a solid core to build around in Wahl, Crowl, Hepburn, Connor Essegian and Max Klesmit. The importance of keeping that group intact despite overtures from other programs can’t be overstated. Adding Storr was a much-needed recruiting win.

It’s a good blend of young and old, a hungry returning group joining forces with a wide-eyed group of newcomers.

“The NIT, in hindsight, was really good for us. I felt we gained a lot from it,” Gard said.

“I don’t want to have to repeat it, but it helped us and it will help us going forward.”