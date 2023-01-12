Jim Schul, WAPS Board of Education member

1. What were some of your favorite moments of 2022?

"I enjoyed the year with my spouse, Christa, and our four children. The ordinary moments with them remind me of how blessed I am. We also had the opportunity to take some trips together and those were a lot of fun.

"A few highlights of the year for me include a semblance of normalcy in light of what we’ve been through over the past few years – just think about where we were a year ago! I loved the Elvis movie – and thought it was the best biopic I’ve seen (I’ve always been an Elvis fan, so that probably played a factor in my review). I was mesmerized by the images of outer space produced by the Webb telescope. I also finished writing a book that will be published in early 2023.

"As a school board member, I really appreciate the resiliency of our faculty and staff at Winona Area Public Schools. At a time when the nation is discussing “learning loss” in light of the pandemic, our district stayed the course and actually saw academic growth amongst our students per assessments tied to our recent World’s Best Workforce report. I’m so proud of our faculty, staff, and students!"

2. What was something important that you learned in 2022 that you will bring with you in the future?

"I am learning to live out these lines from Reinhold Niebuhr’s Serenity Prayer: 'to accept the things I cannot change; courage to change the things I can; and wisdom to know the difference.'"

3. Do you have any goals for yourself in 2023? If so, what are they?

"I have a few writing projects ahead of me. But, mostly my goals revolve around improving my health and my relationships with others around me."

4. What are you looking forward to most in 2023?