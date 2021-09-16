Jim Souhan: Kepler deserves some of your Twins exasperation, too

As with Sano, Buxton and Garver, he’s too talented to give up on while he’s under contract. But he deserves as much or more criticism as his peers.

This year, Kepler’s OPS is .726. He’s hitting like a utility infielder. He’s nowhere near as productive as Rosario was when Rosario was released, or Sano, whose frequent strikeouts draw boos.

For his career, Kepler’s OPS is .758. That kind of production usually makes you a fourth or fifth outfielder, not a top-of-the-order bat.

Perhaps most alarming, Kepler, at 28 and in his seventh big-league season, has produced just one outstanding year: 2019, when he hit .252 with 36 home runs, 90 RBI, an on-base percentage of .336, a slugging percentage of .519 and an OPS of .855.

All of those figures were not just career-highs, but aberrations.

Now the Twins have to be looking at Kepler less as a rising star and more like another version of Rosario — a talented player who can hit home runs but whose value has waned as the baseball has become less lively.