Jim Souhan: Pohlad family weathers storms to sit solidly in charge of Twins

Among many vocal Twins fans, the name Pohlad long ago became synonymous with cheapness. As the team prepares for a long-delayed Opening Day, this is a good time to ask whether the Pohlads deserve their reputation.

Let’s remove feelings and rely on facts.

Carl Pohlad bought the team in 1984 for $36 million. The team is now worth more than $1 billion, and his son Jim is the acting owner.

Jim’s brothers, Bill and Bob, are members of the four-person executive board, along with CEO Dave St. Peter.

Carl earned a Purple Heart for wounds suffered in World War II. He built his early fortune in part by foreclosing on farms.

He installed Andy MacPhail as general manager of the Twins in 1985. MacPhail hired Tom Kelly to be his manager. In 1987 and 1991, the Twins won the only two major professional championships for men’s teams in modern Minnesota history. Carl deserves full credit for the hires that made that happen.

In the early ‘90s, baseball began to change, and large-market teams like the Yankees began outspending small-market teams like the Twins by a vast margin. MacPhail, identifying the beginning of this trend, left the Twins for the Cubs after the 1994 season.