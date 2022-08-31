Jim Worthley: Something great for everyone

The Inflation Reduction Act is great for all of us, unless you make over $400,000 per year. Then your taxes will increase. But for those of us under that income level your taxes will not increase.

There are so many ways we benefit under the IRA, but two particular health benefits I appreciate are: Americans with Medicare Part D will have their pharmacy costs capped at $2,000 per year. This affects about 1.4 million people who will be saved from pharmaceutical bankruptcy by this legislation.

Second, 3.3 million Medicare beneficiaries with diabetes will have an insulin cap at $35 for a month's supply. (Data from White House budget office) When I think of family and friends who will be saved from financial distress by this legislation, I am grateful to the House and Senate leaders who finally came to an agreement on this highly important bill.

How will the Inflation Reduction Act be paid for? Mainly from two sources: an increase in mega corporations taxes to 15% minimum and from collecting taxes already owed by wealthy people and large corporations.

All these benefits, yet not one Republican U. S. senator would support it!

Jim Worthley