Joan Kortbein: Planning for a healthy 2022

A lot of us start the new year with good intentions to make a change or improve our lifestyle. Maybe that means paying more attention to your health, sticking to a budget or spending less time on social media. Research has shown that by the time the calendar flips to February, about 40% of those goals are forgotten.

Changing your behavior is hard work. It takes time and effort because habits are automatic and as natural as signing your name. Doing anything different at first will feel like trying to sign your name with your other hand. You must think about it. It will take practice.

If you struggled with accomplishing your goals in the past or you are just getting started, consider these tips to help you achieve your goals for a healthier new year:

Set realistic and specific goals.

Most people don’t just get up one day and decide to drive across the country. Generally, you would decide what you want to see, mark your driving route, how much time you have, check the weather and make sure your vehicle is tuned up. Changing your lifestyle is much the same. Consider what you want to change, what you’re ready to change and the support you need to get there (support groups, fitness equipment or memberships and meal plans or recipes, to name a few). Adjust your goal if you get off track. Changing your plan doesn’t mean you can’t get to the finish line —it just means it may take longer to get there.

Split large goals into smaller, more achievable goals. I

f you want to run a marathon you aren’t going to do it the first day you lace up your shoes. Plan to achieve one mile first. Seeing progress can be motivating and reaching smaller milestones along the way can build your confidence. Know where you started and where you want to go but appreciate where you are along your journey as well.

Expect detours along the way.

Nearly everyone has experienced a detour when traveling. It can be frustrating to get off track, but you likely didn’t turn around and go back home. Not reaching your goal right away doesn’t mean you can’t reach it ever. There are lots of roads to get you where you want to be but expect to have “road construction” along the way.

Write down your goals.

Sometimes having your plan of action on paper can help you achieve your goals. Writing it down forces you to think about the process more as you put your thoughts into words and words into actions. When life gets busy and can easily distract you from your target, a written plan serves as a tool to keep you on track, evaluate your progress and make changes as needed.

Know your support system

. Would you be more successful with an exercise buddy, do you need to find a support group to help you stop smoking, could you work with a dietitian or counselor to help with behavior change to improve your eating habits? Be open about what you need or want from family and friends. Sometimes those close to you can have good intentions but can seem more like the “food police” so be honest with them so they know how to help you succeed.

No bake banana oatmeal treats

Makes 11 servings

½ cup unsweetened, natural creamy peanut butter

6 Tbsp. pureed banana (ripe works best)

1 cup quick oats

Dried fruit, chopped nuts or chocolate chips (optional)

Line baking pan with parchment paper. In mixing bowl, stir all three ingredients until thoroughly mixed and oats are well coated (mixture will be more liquid at first but will thicken). Continue to mix until it forms a thick dough. Use measuring spoon or scoop for about 1 ½ tablespoon portion of dough. Roll dough in hands to form round ball, put on pan, press ball into ½ inch-thick round disc using your hand or bottom of a glass. Put in refrigerator for about an hour to firm up. Store in covered container in refrigerator.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 105 calories, 7 g fat, 3 g protein, 10 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 0 mg sodium

Joan Kortbein is a registered dietitian at Gundersen Health System

