Joan Solberg: Gov. Evers continues to invest in students

Gov. Tony Evers understands the importance of education and continues to follow through on his commitment to improve the lives of students in Wisconsin.

In December, 2021, Evers provided an additional $110 million, available through federal coronavirus relief funds, to support kids and schools. The funding is flexible, and schools can use it to provide more resources to help Wisconsin students recover from the pandemic.

School districts across Wisconsin are tackling tough challenges in education, including mental health and trauma. In April, Evers announced the “Get Kids Ahead” initiative which will provide $15 million to support school-based mental health services in K-12 schools across the state. Nearly every school district in the state will be awarded funds and can use these funds to provide direct mental healthcare, provide training, provide family assistance programs – whatever is necessary to meet the needs in each local community as Wisconsin continues to recover from effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Evers continues to support children and families as we recover from the effects of the pandemic. This funding is critical to meet the needs of our students and will help ensure Wisconsin young people get the services and resources they need to recover and be successful moving forward.

Joan Solberg

La Crosse

