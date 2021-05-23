6 business networking tips to make a good impression

Even the smartest business leaders can’t run a business all by themselves — they find the best people and make excellent use of their talents.

The first step to achieving this is to know what you can do well that is valuable for growing a business, and to pinpoint what skills you lack and must add to your team.

You can achieve the ladder by networking. Here are six rules that well-connected investor Chris Fralic follows to make memorable impressions.

1. Show appreciation

People don’t care what you know until they know that you care. Research the person you’re meeting and find something you respect and admire in what they’ve accomplished, then share that sentiment with them when you begin your meeting.

2. Listen with intent

Begin a conversation with what questions you’d like to discuss and ask the person you’re networking with to share their discussion points, too.

Listen closely when someone is answering your question, and think carefully about whether they are answering it clearly or whether their answer makes you think of another question. When appropriate, follow up with your new question.