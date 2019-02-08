Employers: Here's what you need to know about the River Valley Career Fair

Join us for the premier Career Fair in the La Crosse area. Partnering with the River Valley Media Group, you will be able to network with the career professionals, students, health care workers and professional trades people, to name a few.
Space is limited, so sign up today.
Your $450 investment includes:
• Extensive marketing of the event in print and online at the La Crosse Tribune, Winona Daily News and Chippewa Herald.
• 8-by-8-foot exhibition table, skirted with two chairs.
• Company profile printed in March 24 edition of the La Crosse Tribune and Winona Daily News.
• Your company added to our online list as an exhibitor on our jobs page.
• Lunch for two and free WiFi.
Here's a list of past exhibitors:
• ABR Employment Services
• Ace Hardware
• Agropur Ingredients
• Altra Federal Credit Union
• American Benefit Ltd.
• American Family
• American Red Cross - nurse assistant training
• Army and Exchange Service
• Ashley Furniture
• Aspen Dental
• Associated Bank
• Aurora Community Services
• Authenticom
• Benchmark Electronics
• Bethany Lutheran Homes
• Bethany St. Joseph Care Center
• Bethany St. Joseph Corp.
• Black River Memorial Hospital
• Brickl Brothers
• BrightStar Care
• Building Automation Products Inc.
• Century Foods International
• CenturyLink
• Citizens State Bank
• Clara House La Crescent
• Combined Insurance Company of America
• Co-op Credit Union
• Creative Community Living Services, Inc.
• Crown Beverage Packaging
• Custom Fabricating & Repair
• D&S Manufacturing
• Dahl Automotive
• Dairyland Power Cooperative
• Dean's Satellite & Security
• Arby's
• Dungarvin Wisconsin LLC
• DuraTech Industries
• Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations
• Dynamic Recycling
• EGS - Expert Global Solutions
• Empire Screen Printing, Inc.
• EO Johnson Office Technologies
• Express Employment
• Express Employment Professionals
• FABCO Equipment
• Fahrner Asphalt Sealers
• Farmers Insurance
• Festival Foods
• First American Roofing and Siding
• Foremost Farms
• Frank Beverage Group
• Global Finishing Solutions
• Go Riteway Transportation
• Goodwill NCW
• Great Lakes Cheese Co.
• Grede Holdings LLC
• Gundersen Health System
• HAB Housing Software Solutions
• Hawkins Ash CPAs, LLP
• Hutchinson Technology
• IC System
• JF Brennan
• Kaplan Professional Education
• Kwik Trip
• L.B. White Co LLC
• La Crosse Area Chamber
• La Crosse Area Society for Human Resources
• La Crosse County
• La Crosse Sign Co.
• La Crosse Hardwood Flooring
• Lamers Bus Lines, Inc.
• Logistics Health Inc.
• Manpower
• Marine Credit Union
• Mathy Construction Co.
• Mayo Clinic Health System
• MCFI Home Care
• Menards
• Midwest Dental
• Mulder Health Care Facility
• Mutual of Omaha
• Nelson Global Products
• Nesnah Ventures
• Northern Engraving Corp.
• Olsten Staffing Services
• ORC Industries Inc.
• Organic Valley
• Pattison Sand Co.
• People Ready
• Peoplelink Staffing
• Petro Energy LLC
• Pierce Manufacturing
• QPS Employment Group
• REM WI
• Remedy Intelligent Staffing
• River Valley Media Group
• S&S Cycle
• Sand Ridge Secure Treament Center
• Schneider
• Schwan's Home Service
• SEH Inc.
• ServiceMaster
• Smart Sand
• Springbrook Assisted Living
• St. Joseph Equipment Inc.
• Stanley Engineered Fastening
• Teachers On Call
• The Waterfront Restaurant & Tavern
• Tomah VA Medical Center
• Torrance Casting
• Trane Co.
• Upper Iowa University
• U.S. Army
• US Silica Company
• USEMCO
• Vernon Manor
• Verve, A Credit Union
• Viterbo University
• Wabash National
• Walker Stainless Equipment Company LLC
• WalzCraft
• WCCU
• Westby Co-op Creamery
• Western Technical College
• Whitehall Specialties
• Winona Health
• Wisconsin Department of Corrections
• ZF TRW Automotive
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.