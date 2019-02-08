Job seekers: Here's what you need to know about the River Valley Career Fair

There is no better place than the River Valley Career Fair to network and find the right opportunity for you. Whether you’re a nurse or in sales, there is something for everyone.
Check the Sunday, March 24, section of the La Crosse Tribune and Winona Daily News for a complete list of employers who will be at the event.
Here's what to bring and what to do:
• Bring about 30 copies of your resume, but also be prepared that employer may want you to use their online form.
• Know what your resume says so you can speak to your capabilities and successes quickly.
• Dress to impress. Business casual attire is recommended.
• Prioritize which employers you want to see.
• Allow adequate time to meet with employers. Allow enough time, as employers also will be speaking with other potential candidates.
