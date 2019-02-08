Job seekers: Here's what you need to know about the River Valley Career Fair

Try 1 month for 99¢
Job seekers

There is no better place than the River Valley Career Fair to network and find the right opportunity for you. Whether you’re a nurse or in sales, there is something for everyone.

Check the Sunday, March 24, section of the La Crosse Tribune and Winona Daily News for a complete list of employers who will be at the event.

Here's what to bring and what to do:

• Bring about 30 copies of your resume, but also be prepared that employer may want you to use their online form.

• Know what your resume says so you can speak to your capabilities and successes quickly.

• Dress to impress. Business casual attire is recommended.

• Prioritize which employers you want to see.

• Allow adequate time to meet with employers. Allow enough time, as employers also will be speaking with other potential candidates.

Stand out

