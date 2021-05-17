Why some companies want everyone back in the office

"This one year has created so much emotional behavior ... this is probably going to be the hardest change management that we're going to have to do. The change to bring people back into the office is going to be a big effort."

He added that some of the company's working parents have enjoyed the added time they get with their kids from working from home, and might not be eager to return to the office.

"We appreciate all that ... but that's the change management that we are going to have to deal with — getting the working parents back into the office — that is going to be the biggest change."

Bisceglia recognized that the company risks losing employees over the decision.

"We are in a very specialized field, we don't want to lose employees over this ... but I think it's worth the effort and the risk to bring back the culture and creativity and spontaneity."

Workers who had pre-existing accommodations to work from home a few days a week before the pandemic will be able to continue to do so. But everyone else will need to return. "For those that were hired full-time to be in the office, that is our expectation come October, safely, of course," he said.