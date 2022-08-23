Joel Hollow: Potatoes are healthier than you think

Potatoes are a nutritious and versatile vegetable, not to mention one of the most popular crops in the world. Despite this, potatoes tend to get a bad rap when it comes to eating a healthy diet. In this article, I hope to explain why the potato gets this bad rap and why potatoes are viable centerpiece of a healthy diet. But before I do that, let’s take a look at a brief history of the mighty potato.

Potatoes are believed to be discovered some 1,800 years ago in South America. However they didn’t make their way to America until the early 1600s, when the Governor of the Bahamas sent a potato as a gift to the Governor of Virginia. Although potatoes were introduced to colonies in the 1600s, it wasn’t until Thomas Jefferson served potatoes at the White House that they gained their popularity. According to the USDA, in 2019, potatoes were the most consumed vegetable in the United States. This takes into account all forms of potatoes.

This is a nice segue into why potatoes get a bad rap. According to the USDA, the most common form of potatoes eaten at home are potato chips; and the most common form when eaten at restaurants are French fries. As we know, how we prepare our food is just as important as what food we eat. It may seem fundamental, but eating fried foods can lead to overconsumption of calories, which in turn can lead to unhealthy weight gain. Another reason potatoes get a bad rap is their high starch content. In general, foods high in starch can cause spikes in blood sugar which can lead to a short burst of energy and leave you feeling hungry and tired a short time later. However, when paired with foods that are high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, it can slow down digestion time and lead to a slower, more steady release of glucose into the bloodstream.

In addition to providing a great source of carbohydrates to provide our bodies and brains energy, potatoes are great source of micronutrients. One medium baked potato with the skin provides an excellent source of potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin B6; and a good source of manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, niacin, folate, and fiber.

Low-Calorie Potato Salad

1 pound potatoes, diced and boiled or steamed

1 large yellow onion, chopped (1 cup)

1 large carrot, diced (1/2 cup)

2 ribs celery, diced (1/2 cup)

2 tablespoons mined fresh dill (or ½ tablespoon dried)

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ cup low-calorie mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Directions: Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Chill before serving

Nutritional analysis per serving (Serving size: ¾ cup)

Total carbohydrate 14 g; Dietary fiber 2 g; Sodium 127 mg; Saturated fat Trace; Total Fat 1 g; Trans fat 0 g; Cholesterol 2 mg; Protein 1 g; Monounsaturated fat; Calories 77; Added sugars 0 g ; Total sugars 2 g

Roasted Potatoes with Garlic and Herbs

¾ pound small (2-inch) white or red potatoes

4 garlic cloves

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary

⅛ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 teaspoons butter

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Directions: Heat over 400 degrees F. Lightly coat a large baking dish with cooking spray. In a large mixing bowl, add the whole potatoes, garlic cloves, olive oil, rosemary, salt and pepper. Use your hands to mix until the potatoes are coated with the oil and spices. Arrange the potatoes in a single layer in the prepared baking dish. Cover with a lid and aluminum foil and bake for 25 minutes. Remove the lid or foil. Turn potatoes and bake uncovered until the potatoes are soft and slightly browned, about 25 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl and mix the butter. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Nutritional Analysis per serving

Serving Size: 2/3 cup; Total carbohydrate 15 g; Dietary fiber 2 g; Sodium 103 mg; Saturated fat 2 g; Total fat 4 g; Trans fat Trace; Cholesterol 5 mg; Protein 2 g; Monounsaturated fat 2 g; Calories 104; Added sugars 0 g; Total sugars 1 g