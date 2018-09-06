  • John D. English, 31, of 1949 Terrace St. was charged Thursday with the repeated sexual assault of a child. The alleged victim  told family members that English had molested her throughout her childhood, sometimes while the two were playing games. He also forced the girl  to watch porn with him, according to the complaint.

Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

