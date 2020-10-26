John M. Crisp: Here's how Trump could win, again

Americans who are voting for Joe Biden on Nov. 3 find comfort in polls that show him maintaining a significant lead over Donald Trump, even in some of the battleground states.

Still, many continue to be haunted by the nightmare of 2016, when few gave Trump much of a chance to win. Somehow he pulled it off. Could that happen again?

In September 2016, a couple of months before the election, I wrote a column entitled, “Here’s Why Trump Could Win.” It was based on a lecture by retired Lt. Col. Jeffrey Addicott, a professor of law and director of the Center for Terrorism Law at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas.

The professor had credentials: His bio called him an “internationally recognized authority on national security law.” He said that he had testified before Congress and delivered more than 700 speeches. He had written 60 books and given more than 4,000 interviews to news outlets ranging from The New York Times to Fox News.

Nevertheless, much of what he said during the lecture was patently, plainly and demonstrably false.

Furthermore, he moved quickly from falsehood to fear: He claimed to have predicted 9/11, and now he was predicting another attack on the homeland, with casualties amounting to 3 million, rather than 3,000.