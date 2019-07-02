John P. Young, 34, Onalaska, was charged July 2 with felony bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Police arrested Young after his father reported he was high and driving a vehicle with a revoked driving status, according to the criminal complaint.
John P. Young
