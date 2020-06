Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

John Ybarra, 51, La Crosse, was charged June 29 with felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife and disorderly conduct. Ybarra walked up to a family and called an 11-year-old a racial slur June 19 and had a knife in his pocket, violating terms of his bond, according to the complaint.