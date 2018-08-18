Tomah High School has a new girls tennis coach just one week into the 2018 season.
Ben Bannan was named as interim girls coach last week to replace Andrew Johnson, who accepted a job at Madison La Follette High School. Bannan, a math teacher at Tomah High School, has been Johnson’s assistant. Johnson took the La Follette job early last week but still organized the first week of practice and accompanied the team to its first match Thursday.
Johnson, who taught science at the high school, was about to begin his third season as girls coach. He also coached the Tomah boys for five seasons and was the Mississippi Valley Conference boys tennis coach of the year in 2015.
“I’ve learned a lot from people here and enjoyed being a member of the community here,” Johnson said. “I hope I had an impact.”
Johnson said he hopes to become a coach at La Follette but won’t be coaching any of the school’s teams this fall.
Bannan said he enjoyed working with Johnson.
“I think coach Johnson has done an excellent job,” Bannan said. “He did a great job of organizing the team and relating to the players and motivating them.”
