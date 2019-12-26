Jones could get more carries

“I would say we’ve got a couple good ones,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers replied when asked if he agreed with the idea that running backs are interchangeable. “We ran the ball well (against Minnesota). Jonesy obviously had the big (56-yard) run that kind of put us over the top, but I thought him and Jamaal played really well. And, we got Tyler in there, had a couple touches as well. It was a solid game for us.”

For his part, Jones has said all season the time-share between him and Williams has benefited both him and the team this season, and has repeatedly emphasized the two are friends and support one another. Jones, a fifth-round pick from Texas-El Pason in 2017, and Williams, a fourth-round pick from BYU that year, share the same agent (Leigh Steinberg) and befriended each other even before they were drafted to the same team.

That said, Jones acknowledged after Monday night’s game that he knew exactly how many yards he needed to reach 1,000 and that he’d love to get his 20th touchdown — and more — before the playoffs arrive.