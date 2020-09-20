Jones running wild

“Today’s a game we expect to win,” Rodgers said. “No, we don’t have the home crowd, but we’ve had such an advantage at home over the years. We were 7-1 (at home) last year, we’ve obviously been good in the division last couple years, haven’t lost, but these are the type of games you have to win.”

One week after blowing a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead in a 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears, the Lions (0-2) allowed an 11-point advantage to vanish by halftime. Detroit allowed 31 straight points to turn a 14-3 lead into a 34-14 deficit.

The Lions are the first team in NFL history to blow double-digit leads to lose four straight games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. They've lost 11 straight overall for their longest skid since dropping 19 from 2007-09.

“Just the ebbs and flows of the game, we’ve got to ignore that," Lions coach Matt Patricia said. "We’ve got to stay consistent. We’ve got to not think about the end result before we get to the end result.”

After winning 43-34 at Minnesota last week, the Packers are the eighth team in the Super Bowl era to score at least 40 points in each of their first two games. The last two teams to accomplish that feat - New Orleans in 2009 and Denver on 2013 - went on to reach the Super Bowl.