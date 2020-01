Jordan M. Weiker, 30, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, attempted battery and disorderly conduct. Weiker became belligerent at about 2:17 a.m. Dec. 14 at an Onalaska restaurant and bar, according to the complaint, and swung a bag at a bartender, then poked and spit at a police officer.