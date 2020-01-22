Joseph R. Crankshaw, 32, West Salem, was charged Jan. 22 with issuing worthless checks. Crankshaw deposited two $5,000 checks from empty accounts Dec. 4 at Merchants Bank in Onalaska, according to the complaint.
Joseph Crankshaw
