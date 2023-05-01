1. Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"Hello Winona County Residents! My name is Josh Elsing and I’m a 30+ year resident of Winona County. Many of you know my wife Leah (lifelong resident of Winona County) and our children, Maddy, Emma and AJ. Leah is a Director of Nursing here in St. Charles where we live, and we were also longtime residents of the Altura and Lewiston areas and graduates from Lewiston/Altura High School. Our kids are pursuing their careers/college after attending Public and Christian schools and I have been in agriculture for most of my life, supporting all types of ag. I own an agriculture business based in St. Charles with local and out of state employees. We also have a commercial/residential property business. As a former 4-H kid, we love the county fair, and our business sponsors it as well as other local organizations. We like to travel and enjoy camping with family and friends."

2. Why are you interested in this position?

"I was asked by a multitude of residents throughout Winona County to consider running for Commissioner, including former Commissioner Steve Jacob after he announced his run for the MN House, and I am honored to have received his only endorsement for the race. For the past 10+ years serving area residents in local government, I have developed a passion to get involved. It started simple and has progressed into more complex roles over time. I enjoy engaging with people and finding creative solutions in both business and government issues."

3. What experience do you have that makes you a good candidate for this position?

"Experience in government is something I overlooked earlier on and now realize its value. As in business, it takes time to learn, understand and appreciate the variables you encounter and how to approach issues for the best outcome.

"A few areas of involvement: Current twice elected and Treasurer for the Winona County SWCD Board (Soil and Water Conservation District). Current President of Whitewater Joint Powers Board (County Commissioners and SWCD supervisors from Winona, Wabasha and Olmsted Counties). Current WINLAC Winona County Ag Advisory Board. Former twice elected Mayor for the City of Altura and prior Planning and Zoning commissions. Former MASWCD SE MN 11 County Executive board. Former General Manager for an ag company in Winona County and South Dakota. Former Lewiston EMT. (Let’s support our Veterans, Firefighters, EMT’s, First Responders, Law enforcement. They need it!) Current multiple small business owner with employees. (My favorite experience is being a Dad!)"

4. What would be some of your top priorities in this position?

"Being open to people’s concerns is key and pulling from experiences in managing and owning businesses is crucial for a fiscally responsible, accountable, and transparent government. Protecting our road funds, keeping our property and local tax levy in check, advocating small government, supporting our local agriculture, local businesses, townships, and cities in our rural district are a few priorities all while being responsible with our environment. Having a strong background in Agriculture and Rural community government and development is something I hope brings continuity to the County Board and keeps the People first. 'Open and transparent' are key words I see used a lot but that must have community engagement to be relevant. It seems to me that public attendance or engagement at local levels seems to be dwindling. We need to get the People involved in our government again."

5. How do you believe you could benefit constituents?

"As stated earlier, through experience, I hope to bring continuity to the County board. We need a strong voice representing the rural communities and addressing the issues within, something I have been doing for many years. I run a tight ship in business, and I am known to do the same on the various County and Local Boards I sit on. I hope being available, approachable, and accountable to all our constituents would encourage more community engagement. Experience matters and we can hit the ground running!"