Joshua Bledsoe, 30, of Portage, Wis., was charged Nov. 14 with stalking, burglary of a building or dwelling and knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction, all charges of domestic abuse. On Oct. 14, Bledsoe entered the home of the mother of his children, with whom he is ordered to have no contact, and left a threatening note under her bed, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.