Joshua D. Johnson, 34, Holmen, was charged Sept. 19 with theft from a business setting. While working as a bookkeeper for a Holmen bar, Johnson stole $7,570.50 through forged checks and approving paychecks to himself for hours he had not worked over the course of two years, according to the complaint.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

