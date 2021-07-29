Jude
Here is Jude! He is a spunky, energetic, and young kitten that loves to play. Jude was born in April... View on PetFinder
The victims of a triple homicide have been positively identified, all of them males in their early 20s with ties to the La Crosse area.
A triple homicide in town of Hamilton is under investigation after three bodies were discovered early Friday morning.
Police identified two suspects believed to be responsible for a triple homicide last week in the town of Hamilton.
Police are continuing to piece together the final hours of three people found dead in a La Crosse County quarry Friday.
Also learn which La Crosse and West Salem restaurants are closing.
Police believe the three victims of a triple homicide last week knew their assailant or assailants and that the general public isn’t in danger.
Mayor Mitch Reynolds spoke out Thursday against a July 20 assault at Copeland Park and urged the state legislature to update the hate crimes statute.
“The complete review will take some time, but I have reviewed portions of the body-worn camera video,” CPD Chief Christopher Botsch wrote. “Please keep in mind that the cellphone video that is circulating depicts only a small portion of the entire encounter; whereas, all available video may provide more context."
A 13-year-old girl was hit in the face by a seagull while riding an amusement park ride in New Jersey. Here's video courtesy of the Press of Atlantic City.