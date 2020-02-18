Judge says Astros should lose title

“I think Darvish was the one that said, if you’re playing in the Olympics and win a gold medal and find that you cheated, you don’t get to keep that medal.”

Judge agreed with teammate Gleyber Torres, who said on Monday that he felt the Astros also cheated in 2019 when the Yankees lost the AL Championship Series in six games.

“To think that they cheated and won it all in ‘17, to think that they just clear-cut stopped ‘19 or ‘18, it’s tough for me to say that,” Judge said. But we’ll never really now, to be honest.”

Manfred said Sunday he wasn’t 100% sure the Astros didn’t violate rules in 2019 but it was his best judgment that they didn’t..

Judge did not hit or throw during the Yankees first full-squad workout because of what the team said was a minor right shoulder issue.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the problem is not considered serious and Judge could start to ramp up activities in a couple days. Judge is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

“Just dealing with some crankiness, a little soreness in his shoulder,” Boone said. “I feel like it’s a pretty minor thing. Just something we wanted to try and get ahead of while we’re at this point at this point in the calendar.”