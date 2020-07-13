Juneau County reports COVID-19 outbreak

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MAUSTON—The Juneau County Department of Human Services is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19, the second confirmed outbreak in the last several weeks as positive cases of the virus continue to surge in the county.

Department of Human Services Director Dawn Buchholz announced the outbreak.

An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”

“Juneau County Health Department is actively completing disease investigations with all positive cases,” Buchholz said in a department memorandum. “Close contacts have been identified and quarantined, while low-risk contacts have voluntarily isolated and taken other precautions to reduce spread. Affected areas of the facility have been cleaned and sanitized.”