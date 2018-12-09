Population: 26,664
County seat: Mauston
Public school districts: Mauston, Necedah Area, New Lisbon, Royall and Wonewoc-Union Center
Higher education: Western Technical College
Airport: Mauston-Union New Lisbon Airport
Juneau County tourism: Juneau County Economic Development Corp.
