The Tomah High School junior varsity boys golf team posted a pair of middle-of-the-pack finishes to start its Mississippi Valley Conference season.
Tomah finished third out of five teams at Cedar Creek in Holmen April 3. Ty Schanhofer paced the Timberwolves by finishing tied for second out of 25 golfers with a nine-hole score of 48. Carson Brieske was fifth with a 50 followed by Malachi Murray at 59 and Matt Miller at 66.
Team scores: Onalaska 198, Holmen 220, Tomah 223, Sparta 228, La Crosse Aquinas 271.
On April 9, the squad traveled to Sparta’s River Run Golf Course and took second out of four complete teams.
Schanhofer and Murray shared top honors for the Timberwolves by shooting 55s. Brieske shot a 61, followed by Miller at 62 and Carson Lindauer at 63.
Team scores: Onalaska 188, Tomah 233, Holmen 238, Sparta 244, Aquinas incomplete.
The jayvees compete in MVC matches April 26 and May 2 before heading to the Baraboo Invitational May 3 at Baraboo Country Club.
