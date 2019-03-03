The Tomah High School junior varsity wrestling team got an opportunity to host a pair of late-season tournaments.
The Timberwolves played host of their annual multi-team invitational Jan. 26 at Tomah High School and produced a champion. Dakota Myers won the 152-pound weight class with two pins and a major decision.
Other Tomah place winners were:
Second - Austin Finnigan (126).
Third - Logan Boulton (132), Tanner Griffin (138), Dylan Burkwalt (220) and Willie Bowie (285).
No team scores were kept. The teams in the field were Brookwood, Fennimore, Holmen, La Crosse Logan/La Crosse Central, Mauston, Nekoosa, Sauk Prairie and Wisconsin Dells.
On Feb. 4, Tomah High School hosted the Mississippi Valley Conference junior varsity tournament. The field consisted of the six MVC squads plus Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and West Salem/Bangor.
Burkwalt was the Timberwolves’ standout wrestler. He won the 220 division with four pins. All of his matches ended between 1:27 and 2:10.
Finnigan was the champion at 126. He scored two pins and a decision.
Hayden Peters won the 126A class with one pin and two major decisions.
Brody Foss scored a pin and two decisions to claim the 132 title.
Other Tomah placewinners:
Second - Boulton (132), Griffin (145A), Myers (152), Connor Perry (170/182), Chase McIntosh (285).
Third - Austin Arttus (152), Logan Radek (182/195).
Fourth - Jeremiah Batchelor (132A), Joey Fowler (138), Ethan Burch (160A), Willie Bowie (285).
No team scores were kept.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
