Bloomer girls golf coach Mark Dachel doesn’t mince words when it comes to his top golfer Kaitlyn Bohl.

“She’s a complete package,” Dachel said.

For a Blackhawk program in is second season back at the varsity level, Bohl is exactly the type of player and person he wants leading the way. Bohl excels on the course and works hard away from it, setting a good example for younger players to follow.

Bohl does everything from lead the team on the course to making sure her teammates know when practice is and what color polo shirts to wear for events.

“She keeps it together,” Dachel said of Bohl. “I can’t say enough good things.”

Bohl started golfing in middle school but admits to not taking the sport seriously. Once in high school, Bohl’s only option to play golf at first was with the boys team in the spring since no girls team existed. So she tried out and quickly learned she was in contention for a varsity spot. That was all the spark Bohl needed and started to take the sport more serious, logging varsity time with the boys team until the girls returned to the course last season.

The senior season has started strong for Bohl, finishing no worse than a tie for fifth in any of the first seven tournaments of the season. Bohl was tied for second at the 18-hole Old Abe invitational on Aug. 22 and has been one of the top golfers early in CloverCroix Conference competition.

“This season for me is going to be a lot about how I start,” Bohl said. “If I can get a good start, it’s usually going to be a good round.”

As a junior, Bohl earned All-CloverCroix Conference first team honors. But the Blackhawks were ineligible for the postseason.

Both Dachel and Bohl agree the biggest improvement to the senior’s game over her high school career has come around the green.

“Compared to her freshman year, her short game has gotten so much better,” Dachel said. “She worked at it. She really put the time in and worked.”

Working hard isn’t a new concept for Bohl, who is also one of the top students in her graduating class. Bohl spent much of her summer at the course with Dachel saying there were probably around five days where she wasn’t getting some sort of work in on her game. She spent much of the summer golfing in several events on the Wisconsin PGA Jr. Girls Tour, winning tourneys at Turtleback in Rice Lake, Northern Bay Resort in Arkdale and Bristol Ridge in Somerset on the way to a 30th place finish in the final league standings.

But for all her success on the course, Bohl also takes pride in helping the re-established Blackhawk program grow. Dachel said Bohl has been active in helping teach during youth events the program puts on. Bohl said the program has seen ‘insane’ support from the community and optimism from the boys and girls golf teams and coaches has helped the game grow at a rapid pace in Bloomer.

“We’re just excited to get better as a team because just about all our team is brand new golfers,” Bohl said. “It’s just really good to see the sport of golf growing in interest.”

The girls team is also excited to be postseason eligible this year. A season ago the day after Division 2 regionals, Dachel took his team the site of regionals at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond to play a simulation regional round. The team’s score would have been good enough to advance to sectionals as a team.

Fast forward to this fall and that’s the goal for the Blackhawks, to make the most of their first chance back in the playoffs and move out of regionals.

“I think we are really excited,” Bohl said. “Obviously we have a little work to do. But just to have the opportunity to go on is something we’re all grateful for.”

If they do, Bohl’s work on and off the course will be a big reason why.

“I think she wants to see this grow,” Dachel said of Bohl’s commitment to the program.

