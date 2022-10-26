Kaitlyn Levi : Doyle is best for public safety

It seems like ads about the 94th Assembly District have started to talk a lot about public safety. I don’t trust attack ads, so I did my own research to find out who the best candidate really is on public safety issues. After looking into the two candidates, I think it is clear that we should re-elect Steve Doyle to the Assembly. Here’s some of what I found:

Doyle has the endorsement of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association -- a statewide, nonpartisan group of active law enforcement officers. This year, they have endorsed Republicans, Democrats, and even an Independent running for State Assembly. I reviewed their endorsement process, and it is clear they are only looking for the best candidates to keep us safe. In our district, that’s Steve Doyle.

Doyle isn’t just talking about supporting law enforcement and first responders, he has a real record of doing that in the Assembly. He voted for efforts to recruit and train additional law enforcement officers while also increasing pay to help existing officers stay on the job in smaller towns and villages. He also voted to ensure that officers and first responders have coverage for PTSD, so that when they face down the worst, they aren’t expected to deal with it by themselves. Steve’s votes show that he cares about our officers.

So, on Election Day, a vote for Steve Doyle will be a vote to keep us safe.

Kaitlyn Levi