Kalianne C. Lentz, 30, Onalaska, was charged July 29 with second-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing injury, second-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content causing injury, second-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and second-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content. Lentz was intoxicated at about noon July 7 when she rear-ended another vehicle, injuring the passengers, according to the complaint.