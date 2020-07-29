Kalianne C. Lentz
Kalianne C. Lentz, 30, Onalaska, was charged July 29 with second-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing injury, second-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content causing injury, second-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and second-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content. Lentz was intoxicated at about noon July 7 when she rear-ended another vehicle, injuring the passengers, according to the complaint.

